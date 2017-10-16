The Indigenous People of Biafra has urged parents and guardians in the South-East to send their children and wards back to school.Some parents and guardians in the area had on Wednesday withdrawn their children from schools following a rumour that a military medical outreach was administering lethal injection to pupils in the area.The rumour made some schools to shut down, while those that opened recorded a low turnout.But in a statement made available to our correspondent in Awka, Anambra State on Sunday by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group urged the pupils to return to school.It claimed IPOB had put security measures in place for the safety of the children.The statement added that IPOB would continue to monitor the situation in the South-East, especially in Anambra State, to ensure that nothing untoward would happen to schoolchildren in the hands of those it called the enemies of Biafra.It said, “We, the Indigenous People of Biafra and its leadership worldwide under the command of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to inform Biafrans across the length and breadth of Biafraland to return our children back to school from Monday, October 16, 2017.“This directive is important because we have determined that for the time being, men of the Nigerian Army responsible for the murderous outrage of forcible vaccinations of our children have been withdrawn from our schools and banned from continuing with this criminal exercise.“Right now, IPOB has ascertained that Nigerian soldiers have withdrawn the vaccination programme.“Our early warning team is in place all over Anambra State and should anything untoward be spotted on Monday or Nigerian Army vehicles found anywhere near any school, IPOB would raise the alarm immediately to recall our children as was the case last week.The group maintained that it was determined to ensure the safety and well-being of children in the area, adding that under no circumstance would IPOB allow them “to be poisoned with killer virus administered by those that want all Biafrans dead.”It said, “At IPOB, our children are important to us; after all, we are sacrificing our lives on a daily basis in pursuit of Biafra that we may give them a future to be proud of.”