The International Olympic Committee on Friday suspended Brazil’s national Olympic body over the alleged involvement of its head Carlos Nuzman in a vote-buying scandal.


The IOC also suspended Nuzman from all his positions and stripped him of his honorary membership and removed him from the coordination committee for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

