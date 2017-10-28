No fewer than 125,198 eligible voters have registered for the first and second quarters in the Continuous Voters Registration in Enugu State.The state Independent National Electoral Commissioner, Mr Emeka Ononamadu, said on Saturday that 56,562 eligible persons registered in the second quarter of the CVR that ended on Sept. 19 in the state.He also said 68,672 registered in the first quarter, leading to a difference of 12,110 in between the two quarters.The commissioner said that the commission opened eight additional centres during the second quarter, especially in difficult terrains, to reach communities that were far from their local council headquarters.Ononamadu said the downward trend in the second quarter called for intensive awareness by Independent National Electoral Commission and other stakeholders to reverse it.He announced that the third quarter registration would begin on Oct. 30 and would run for three months.“INEC cannot do it alone; we depend on critical stakeholders and the people to make elections very successful,’’ he said.