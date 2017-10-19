The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday, denied giving N180 million to political parties contesting the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State, describing such allegation as the figment of imagination of those making it.Chairman of one of the political parties in the state had made the allegation, wondering why INEC did not extend the largesse to all the political parties.However, the Supervisory National Commissioner in charge of Anambra State, Professor Okechukwu Ibeanu, said there was no such money for the commission to give to political parties, adding that the National Assembly did not even appropriate such money.Ibeanu, who spoke during a stakeholders’ meeting involving political parties, security agencies and the commission, warned politicians against peddling dangerous rumours.Meanwhile, the commission has stated that 2,154,738 voters had been registered for the November 18 governorship election.