The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has urged Niger Government to immortalise Mohammed Dauda, ex-President of the association who passed on recently.Dauda, President of NANS between 2011 and 2012, died on Sunday en route India where he had gone for medical treatment due to a protracted illness.The NANS National Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Bestman Okereafor, made the call in a statement on Monday in Enugu.Okereafor said that the news of the demise of Dauda came to NANS with extreme sadness and shock after all that was done to secure his life ‘’from the cold hands of death” proved abortive.“NANS under the leadership of Aruna Kadiri appreciates all genuine and progressive-minded comrades, governments and individuals who have set aside tribes, regions and religions to raise millions of naira just for Dauda to be alive.“Unfortunately, despite all efforts, we received the sad news of his demise minutes before landing in India.“NANS, however, mourns our brother and comrade Muhammed Dauda.‘’We wish to call on the Niger State Government to immortalise the beloved ex-President of NANS.“NANS prays that may the gentle, rugged and dogged soul of the departed rest in perfect peace,’’ he said.“May God also grant the family of the deceased the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable and irreparable loss,’’ he said.It was gathered that Dauda departed Abuja for India on Sept. 30 to receive treatment for alleged liver cirrhosis.