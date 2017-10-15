An image of the Holy Mary is said to have appeared to some Catholic faithfuls in Benin City, Edo state.

According to a Facebook post on the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, Cbcn, profile page the Holy Mary appeared to Catholic women during a national Marian Congress on Friday, October 13, 2017.





The CBCN Facebook administrator shared photos of the epic event writing that a similar occurrence happened 100 years ago at Fatima, Portugal.





The caption of the photos from the strange occurrence reads:





“History has repeated itself here in Benin City, Nigeria during the National Marian Congress. Just like what happened 100 years ago at Fatima, Portugal reoccurred on 13th October, 2017. What a great miracle from our mother Mary, Our Lady of Fatima...”







