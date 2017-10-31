Minister of Communications, Barrister Adebayo Shittu has claimed that Governor Abiola Ajimobi would have no choice than to support his ambition to be the next governor of Oyo State.

Shittu said Ajimobi knows he (Shittu) was best qualified, in all ramifications, to continue to manage the state, while also noting that he had a longstanding relationship with Ajimobi, dating back to 2007.





The minister told Nigerian Tribune that although he was yet to formally discuss his governorship ambition with Ajimobi, but politicians across all the five zones of the state, as well as the entire All Progressives Congress (APC), structure in the state will queue, in large numbers, to support his ambition.





“Governor Ajimobi and I have been together since 2007 when I was Attorney General of the state. Recall that, that year, he contested for governorship on the platform of ANPP when we were in PDP and my governor was Senator Rashidi Ladoja.





“When the election was to come up, Governor Ladoja announced to the entire people of the state to give Ajimobi support and the people did. When the election was rigged, Governor Ladoja called on me as Attorney General to raise a legal team to pursue Ajimobi’s case at the tribunal.





“We spent about N25 million to pursue the case and for everyday that the case came up, I was physically part of the legal team led by Niyi Akintola. Even when we lost at the tribunal, I was present at the appeal. Unfortunately, he lost again. And we became friends. I can assure you that we remain friends. He will have no choice but to support me.





“I have not had the opportunity to formally discuss my ambition with the incumbent governor Abiola Ajimobi but the opportunity will come.





“I know he wants the best successor and he knows I am the one who has the requirements of being the servant of a greater Oyo state. I am convinced Governor Ajimobi will support me. He is a party person; he has done well in road development, only surpassed by General David Jemibewon. I don’t have any problem with him, he will support me.





“Today, as Minister of Communication, nobody in Oyo State has the experience I have in utilising ICT to develop the Oyo State economy to the extent that other countries are using the same ICT to develop the country. They know that with my level of exposure and Godliness that I will not steal their money. If you have someone who is ungodly, he will simply steal your state blind.





“You need the best, compassionate manager, most honest, experienced, educated manager to run the state so that what comes to Oyo state from federation account and our local resources are put to the best use in the service of our people,” he said.