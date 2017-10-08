American rapper Nelly has said he is “completely innocent” after being arrested for rape.The 42-year-old singer was taken in on suspicion of second degree rape of a woman on his tour bus on Saturday but was released hours after his arrest.Following his release, the rapper took to Twitter to declare his innocence, writing, “Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation. I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at, it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation”.The ‘Hot in Herre’ singer also apologised to his family, tweeting, “I do want to apologize to my loved ones for the embarrassment and for putting myself in a situation where I could be victimized by this false and defaming allegation.“I also want to thank my fans for their unwavering support. They know me. I assure you I will be vindicated. And I assure you, I will pursue every legal option to address this defaming claim.”After his release, the rapper’s lawyer told TMZ that “Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation.“Our initial investigation, clearly establishes the allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once the scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.”Nelly is currently on tour with Florida Georgia Line.