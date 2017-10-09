The Inspector General, IGP Ibrahim Idris, has condemned the closure of the Police Division in the National Assembly by the Senate.

The IGP said the Senate alleged closure of the police division was “illegal.”





The Senate and the IGP have been engaged in a face-off.





The IG has been accused of removing the Officer-in-Charge of the Division without recourse to the leadership of the National Assembly.





These, it is believed, led to the closure of the Police Division in the National Assembly on September 12, 2017.





In a letter dated September 19, 2017, entitled, “Re: Sealing and closure of Nigeria Police National Assembly Division,” Idris said the action was tantamount to a criminal act.





The letter was personally signed by the IG and addressed to some high-ranking persons at the National Assembly.





It reads, “I am constrained to bring to the attention of the Chairman, National Assembly and President of the Senate, the sealing and closure of the Nigeria Police National Assembly Division since September 12, 2017 till date (seven days now).





“Preliminary inquiries initiated upon getting this report revealed that one Ibrahim Ndako – Sargent-At-Arms of the National Assembly and personnel on the said date evicted the duly posted Divisional Police Officer and staff from the police station in full glare reportedly on the instruction(s) of one M.A. Omolori – Clerk of the National Assembly and sealed the office(s).





“Pursuant to this, on September 17, 2017, I directed the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command in whose jurisdiction the National Assembly is domiciled to meet with the said M.A. Omolori – Clerk of the National Assembly and ascertain the circumstances that led to what is manifestly and unlawful action. Regrettably, this entreaty was bluntly rebuffed.





“No reason(s) prior to and after the closure has been formally conveyed to any formation of the Nigeria Police or to the Office of the Inspector General of Police in this regard even as at the time of this correspondence…





“Furthermore, it is also necessary to indicate that this action of evicting public servant in the course of performing their lawful duties and sealing an office domiciled in a public building complex devoid of an express order from competent court is tantamount to a criminal act punishable under the Criminal Code and Panel Code of Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.





“The implications of this action in the light of current agitations now emanating from different parts of the country negatively impact directly on the security of the National Assembly Complex, the numerous members and staff of parliament domiciled therein as well as members of the general public; an outcome, which may no doubt escalate to a serious challenge to National Security.





“Consequently, I have initiated a formal investigation to determine the background and circumstances leading to this unfortunate and unprecedented development; the outcome of which will be conveyed to your distinguished office for information accordingly.





“While appreciating your tremendous support towards the successes of the Nigeria Police Force, accept as always the assurances of my highest regards, please.”