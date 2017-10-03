The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday urged the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to join him to fight crime to a standstill in his state.

Speaking during the National Security Summit in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, Wike also urged politicians to join him in putting an end to the issue of insecurity in Rivers State.





Wike called on all stakeholders to put aside politics in the fight against insecurity in his state.





The governor also used the opportunity to declare that he has nothing personal against the police boss.





According to Wike, “If we don’t work together, how do we fight crime? I have told everybody who cares we are all politicians. Join me to fight crime in my state. When the time for politics comes, don’t worry, I know how to do it, but for now fight crime for me.





“I keep emphasizing, fight crime for me when the time comes for politics the people will decide. Insecurity stemS out of not allowing the people exercise their will. If you want to do things against the will of the people, they will resist and this will resort to violence.





“If tomorrow, INEC, decided to conduct election and they bring a struck load of mobile police men, army civil defence to carry the ballot boxes and the people says it will not happen here and if they want to show their superiority, anything can happen.





“I came here to support the IG and I want to say nobody has any personal thing against you. I want to assure you that if you send your boys to the streets to fight crime, I will continue to give them my support.”