The Prof Ben Nwabueze-led Igbo Leaders of Thought (ILT) yesterday condemned the invasion of the Southeast by the military through the “so-called Operation Python Dance II and the humiliation and attendant killings by the Army”.In a communique signed by Nwabueze after its meeting in Enugu, ILT called for immediate withdrawal of Python Dance and Operation Crocodile Smile in the Niger Delta region.The group reminded Nigerians that the greater problem facing the nation was the unresolved national question.It expressed the resolve to stand by the Ibadan Declaration of September 7, insisting on the powers of the Federal Government to be reduced below what they were under the 1963 Constitution.ILT noted and “warmly commends the communique by the Southsouth, Southeast, Southwest and the Middle Belt coalition of their Abuja meeting on Thursday, October 5”.The communique added: “The ILT demands on early convocation of a constituent assembly that would draft a new constitution anchored on true federalism and regional autonomy affirmed through a referendum.“ILT condemns the proscription of Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist organisation because it is not there under the extant national and international laws.“The ILT calls for a thorough investigation into the allegation by the Minister of State for Petroleum (Dr Ibe Kachikwu) against the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for insubordination and by-passing the board of the corporation.“Finally, the ILT would like to reiterate, for emphasis, the support for the widespread clamour in the country for restructuring.”