Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho has vowed that Nigeria will defeat Zambia on Saturday to earn the Russia 2018 World Cup ticket.In a Snapchat video recorded today by team-mate Alex Iwobi and monitored by NigerianEye, Iheanacho vowed that the Super Eagles will fire on all cylinders at the Uyo stadium and win at all cost.In his words 'If they like let them bring juju,masquerade, everything we will beat them here, it's fire-for-fire'