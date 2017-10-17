Ghanaian actor turned preacher, Majid Michel has said he will no longer accept kissing roles in movies as that may affect his new assignment as an Evangelist.

Majid who recently talked about masturbation and his love for God revealed this during an interview on Bryte FM.





The Famous actor known for having good looks said this decision will help him take the gospel to the end of the world.





According to the actor, Ghanaians judge him by the characters he plays in movies.

He said the characters were just roles and not the real him.