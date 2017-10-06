Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel, has said he would soon retire so he can give up the No. 10 shirt to Alex Iwobi.During the team’s interactive session with the media on Thursday, Iwobi was asked if he desired to wear the shirt number made famo‎us by his uncle, Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, during his playing days with the national team.Iwobi replied: “I don’t want to talk about this because as you can see, my captain is already slapping me.“In regards to the shirt, I’m not really fazed about the shirt. If I get number 10, I get it. All I know is I’m here to represent my country and I’m proud to wear the colours. I’m not really fazed about what shirt (number) I’m wearing and really my uncle (Okocha) does not pressure me. I mean, I focus on myself.”After the Arsenal forward responded, Mikel Obi picked up the microphone and gave a cheeky remark.“Don’t worry, I will soon retire for you,” the Tianjin TEDA midfielder said.