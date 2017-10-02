A former governor of Yobe State, Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim, representing Yobe East under the All Progressives Congress, APC, has declared he will die in the National Assembly.
Ibrahim was Yobe governor for three times before he went to the Senate in 2007.
The former governor was re-elected in 2011 and for the third time in 2015.
He is currently serving as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ecology and Climate Change.
He made the declaration during a debate on the 57th anniversary of the country on Friday, insisting that only death will take him away from the upper chamber.
Bukar turned 68 yesterday when the country marked its 57th anniversary.
According to him, “We are very grateful to God and to all Nigerians. Let me categorically say, Mr. Senate President, that I will stay in the Senate until death do us part.
“Everybody tells me that I’m Senator for life. I’m going to be in the Senate for life,” he said.
... Being the Senate for life! Ur contributions to national development zero! I pity the Alamjiris that are voting for U in Ur MUMU Yobe state.ReplyDelete
Then, his death is close. I am not sure he will complete this present tenure in the senate. He will have to die so that Nigeria will move forward. he has not add anything to the progress of this nation but he has been retarding our progress, so he has to die. He was right with his statement. but God know better than he knowsReplyDelete