For veteran actor, Jide Kosoko, taking time to sleep is very important and he does not trade it for anything, even money.Speaking with newsmen, he said that he ensures he gets at least seven hours of sleep every night and most people close to him know this about him.He said, “I always sleep for seven hours, or even more. By 9 pm, I am already in bed, and a lot of producers know this about me. If I am to shoot at night, you should have told me earlier so that I would have slept in the afternoon before coming. But I will still sleep after the production. I know the importance of sleep to the human body and I get a lot of it.’Meanwhile, Kosoko is not happy about the fact that stage plays are not taken seriously in this part of the world. According to him, he tries to contribute his quota to ensure that stage plays do not go into extinction.“I started my career on the stage. All my colleagues know about stage plays, though the interest of coming back may not be there. But gradually, a lot of them are showing interest. For some time too, I did not act on stage. I was busy shooting films and commercials for money,” he said.