A national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Monday said that his confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari has never been in doubt.He also denied the alleged rift between him and the President.The former Lagos State Governor spoke with State House journalists after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.While stressing that the APC government is on course, he said that there are just few steps left to attain happiness and development of Nigeria.“I just met with the President. Our discussion was fruitful, productive and it was about the country and leadership as a whole. And that got him excited and happy.”On the alleged crack in his relationship with the President and his alleged sidelining by the cabal, he said “Fake news. I have confidence in this President. There is no doubt about that. We worked hard to bring about the government, there are certain things that are unpredictable and those are things that can lean itself to gossips, insinuations and all of that.”“But once you create leadership and is functioning you don’t have to babysit that leadership unless there is a loss of confidence and I don’t have that.“You know me. I’m not known to shy away from talking my mind and rebelling if it is necessary and taking charge of things that I believe are necessary. What is the myth in this leadership thing? What is cabal? Its a myth. We are the party of the people for the people and by the people and this is democratic environment.“Each of us have our roles to play and that is why we are playing it. I don’t believe in the myth, I believe in confidence building, the trust that we have in the president. In the journey of democracy you are going to have twists and turns, you are going to have conflicts.“Conflicts resolution mechanisms is inbuilt on how you handle your party and the governance and the party are joined by the hips.” he said.Asked whether he was in the Villa to mend fences ahead of NEC meeting of the party billed for Tuesday, he replied “Did I tell you that? Why do you want to know? Are you a member of our party?”On whether the APC was still on course, Tinubu said “Can you go back to the history of 16 years of the PDP? APC government is on course and will remain on course and we will remain focused to those necessary things about development, welfare and progress of our people.“Its not easy to face the challenges and the well that was dug, sinkhole that we inherited. But we are sorting that one out gradually so few steps we will find happiness and development in the future of our country.Asked to speak on the different groups calling on the President to run, he said “Don’t discuss that one with me.”