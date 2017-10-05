 I feel guilty, dirty masturbating – Majid Micheal | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Award-winning Ghanaian actor, Majid Michel has revealed that he used to masturbate during his youthful days.

Majid told Starr Fm that although he feels very dirty about masturbating, he thinks every adolescent masturbate.

The actor who now preaches about God and the Christian faith, however, said masturbation is sinful.

He said, “I think that every adolescent has masturbated before. I feel guilty about it, I feel very dirty about it, there’s a lot of debate about masturbation being a sin or not but I think it’s a sin.”


‘’There is nothing said about it in the bible, nowhere in the scripture, but it is a sin completely.”

