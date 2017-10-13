The Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji, said he had not committed any crime capable of making Governor Abiola Ajimobi to depose him or threatening to do so.A statement signed by the monarch’s Director, Media and Public Affairs, Adeola Oloko, said that the monarch stated this during the visit of the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olaniyan, to the Olubadan palace on Thursday.Olubadan said, “There are checks and balances in our traditional chieftaincy system for any monarch or chief who goes against the run of play. As I speak, I cannot see how a mere peaceful opposition to the controversial chieftaincy review by the Oyo State Government could be misconstrued to mean incitement against the government.“As the matter is pending before the court, I do not want to comment on it. But, let nobody make mistake about it, where Ibadan people stand, is where I must stand for me to be relevant as king and custodian of our customs and tradition.”The statement added that Oba Adetunji appreciated the concern of President Muhammadu Buhari over the security situation in Ibadan, stressing that he sought legal solution to the chieftaincy crisis to reduce the tension that it had generated.The monarch said that contrary to speculation in government circle, there was no political angle to the crisis from his end.