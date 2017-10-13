Former Taraba State Governor Jolly Nyame yesterday told an FCT High Court in Gudu that he approved the bulk purchase of stationery, worth N470 million.The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Nyame for the alleged misappropriation of N1.64 billion belonging to the state, during his tenure as governor, from 1999-2007.During cross examination by Prosecution Counsel Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), Nyame, who stood as witness for himself, said he first approved stationery, worth N250 million, few days to the end of 2014.A month later, he approved additional N200 million.“The cheque of N200 million was cashed, of which N165 million was deposited into Salman Global,” he siad.Asked if it was normal for him to release such amounts for stationery, he said: “It is normal because I approved memorandum based on requirement and needs of the ministry.’’Nyame, however, confirmed through the memorandum of the Secretary to the State Government that he approved another N20 million for another set of stationery.The ex-governor also told the court that he got N1 million from the House of Assembly before his trip to South Africa while three others got N7,000 for five days.‘’My Lord, about 12 policemen got N3,000 each daily; 10 drivers were given N4,000 per day,’’ he added.After further cross examination, Nyame closed his case.Justice Adebukola Banjoko adjourned till December 5 and 12 for adoption of written address.