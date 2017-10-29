Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State on Sunday said he was not happy paying half salaries to civil servants and political appointees in the state.The information is in a statement by Mr Adelani Baderinwa, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Osogbo.Baderinwa stated that the governor said this when Federal Government team on digital switch over visited him at the governor’s office.He quoted Aregbesola as saying “economic downturn induced by brazen corruption, wanton theft of crude oil and mismanagement of the country’s resources by the last administration forced the state to what it was witnessing today.’’According to the governor, no reasonable person or government will be happy not performing its required responsibility.He added that “we are not happy paying modulated salary to our workers in the civil service and political appointees. We are compelled by financial reality.“Contrary to the lies around , it is not all our workers that receive half salary.“Workers on levels 1-7, being the most vulnerable and the largest chunk of the workforce are being paid full salary.“Workers on levels 8-10 receive 75 per cent of their salary, while levels 12 upward collect 50 per cent of their salary.“The workers have shown maturity, support and understanding. We acknowledge and appreciate the sacrifices and support of the workers.”Aregbesola, however, said the financial burden on the government was incurred to provide infrastructure and develop the state.NAN