



Nigerian singer, Olawale Brymo has described himself as the ‘best thing to happen to Nigerian music industry.’

The musician also said he would not let Nigerians wait until he dies before his status was accepted.



Brymo, who came to limelight seven years ago when he featured on ‘Oleku’ by rapper Ice Prince, made the statement via his Twitter account.



He wrote, “I am the best thing to ever happen to the Nigerian music industry, and I will not let you wait till I die before you accept it…”



