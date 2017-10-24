 ‘I almost lost my life 3 days ago but my big boobs saved me’ – Nigerian lady shares her testimony | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Facebook user, Michelle NWanks, took to her wall to recount how her massive boobs saved her life in a ghastly accident recently. Posting photos on her page, she wrote

"I ALMOST LOST MY LIFE 3 DAYS AGO BUT MY BOOBS WHERE MY AIR BAG THEY SAVED MY LIFE SERIOUSLY FRIENDS NO JOKE HERE OOOO CAUSE Michelle NWanks NEARLY PASSED BUT I THANK GOD FOR GRACE. MERCY SAID NO ON MY BEHALF'.
