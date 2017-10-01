Former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr Dozie Ikedife, has said restructuring of Nigeria remains the panacea to ethnic agitation being carried out by various groups in the South East.

Ikedife said this while insisting that the current structure is against some of the geopolitical zones in the country.





Speaking with the Nation, Ikedife said the country must restructure to correct some of the imbalances.





Ikedife said, “Any sensitive government must listen to the heart beat of its people; the essence of democracy is government of the people, for the people and of the people and not a group holding others at the jugular.





“If we do the restructuring in the country as being proposed, it must be the panacea of all these agitations which must include resource control and it must touch the relationship between the states and the federal governments.





“We do not want a primordial restructure that will be meaningless and without content.”