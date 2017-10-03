







People say there´s no easy way to make money, that the only option is to work hard and earn it day by day. But, is that true? We set to answer that simple question, what kind of enterprises can make you the most money? Are there other options?





One of the most growing enterprises in the world, putting aside oil and guns, is gastronomy. There are many examples of people making a lot of money with a simple “food truck”, but how does it work? First of all, have in mind that this doesn´t work from one day to the other, running a restaurant or a food truck is hard work, but it pays off.





First, you need to asset what people eat in the place you want to set up your enterprise, then get to know how to make a better, more pleasing version of that particular dish. Keep in mind that you are not the only one cooking, and that you might have a lot of competence, that why you need to “stand tall”.





If you are running a food truck, consider that the one that offers the best service wins. Give your customers some “gifts”, a “combo” of sorts, like “this dish comes with a free drink”. Of course, you can´t take the luxury of giving away drinks, but if your calculus is good, you will find a way to charge a little less for both dishes and still make money.





Another way to stand up among the competition is to paint a famous picture in your food truck, such as, your truck´s name is “Soccer Fans” and you paint Messi and other stars in your sides. That way you will get attention of people way easier than any other way, of course, that if you plan to park your truck in an area where there´s mostly women and people who dislike soccer, you will have to think other paintings.





Other ways





