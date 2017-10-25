Former Military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd) has disclosed how lies by late warlord, Odumegu Ojukwu after the Aburi accord led to Biafra civil war, between 1967 and 1970.
Gowon made the claim while giving insight into what happened at the Aburi Conference, in Ghana, convened to resolve Nigeria’s political logjam.
He said the Federal Government went to Aburi unprepared, following a disagreement which broke out between the Supreme Military Council (SMC) and the Eastern region, led by Ojukwu.
Speaking on AIT’s programme “People, Politics and Power,” on Tuesday, Gowon said the decision to go to Aburi was borne out of the desire to win back the trust and confidence of Nigerians.
He maintained that secession was never part of the resolutions they agreed on.
Gowon said, “We agreed to put our heads together, to regain the trust and confidence of Nigerians. We went to Aburi, to agree to deal with the situation of our country, by ourselves.
“We did not go with any prepared position on the federal side, but, Ojukwu came with a paper he prepared. His prepared position was on a pink paper. Usually, pink paper at the Staff College is directing staff solution to the problem.”
Gowon said most of the positions presented by Ojukwu at the conference were accepted and upon their return to Nigeria, he was determined to keep the country united by assuaging the South East but Ojukwu felt otherwise.
He said Ojukwu’s refusal may have been as a result of killings of Igbos in the North, a situation that made him (Ojukwu) insist on Nigeria’s breakup.
Gowon disclosed that part of the agreement reached in Aburi was that upon return to Nigeria, he would be the first to make any statement concerning the resolutions before any governor makes any statement.
He said, “But, by the time I returned, I was ill; I had fever. I could not make any statement. But, Ojukwu went to the radio, to make a statement and said the things we never agreed on.
“David Ejoor was the one who called me one early morning to ask if I had heard what Ojukwu said, and I said no. He then reeled out all that Ojukwu had said and I asked David, in all honesty, if that was what we agreed. He said no.
“To keep the country together was not a task that I could do alone. I needed the cooperation and understanding of every Nigerian. And, in order to ensure we kept the country together, I reckoned that we needed to have discussions among ourselves. We had a civil servant who was exceptionally experienced and good.
“We went there (Aburi) to restore the trust of our country. If we were working together, anyone with conscience will assuage the feelings (of the South-easterners). But, Ojukwu thought otherwise. He had in mind all along, based on what happened to his people in the North, that secession was the only way out. But, we were thinking of the whole country, because all parts of the country were involved. The military was not involved in the killings of South-easterners in the North.”
Nonsense story, medicine after dead! stop proviking Igbos this old man, you old politicans in this country are the ones that are destroying us, keep your story to yourself. IdiotReplyDelete
+2349052627490ReplyDelete
GET RICH NOW OR DIE TRYING
WARNING! WARNING!! WARNING! MR Oboh FATHER MOST SPIRITUAL;
If you do not want to join
the Illuminati do not read this message. Rules * You must be serious * You must not discuss the secret of the Illuminati to anyone i am the Agents sent by the Lord superior (Grand master) to bring as many of those who are interested in becoming a member of the great Illuminati temple, We Welcome you to the Illuminati World where your spiritual dreams come alive. You probably have heard about Secret Societies and the Illuminati world and say to yourself “how can I join one of these societies for wealth and prosperity Once you join the Illuminati within one week of your membership you will achieved the greatest goal in life and also have wealth and fame The higher you get the richer you become Illuminati, it makes your business grow faster than you can ever imagine, illuminati brings out the talent in you and make you famous, as you become a member of illuminati order you will receive blessed powerful ring which will bring lots of wealth, prosperity, power, The possibilities are endless: Just imagine being a member and increase in wealth, conquer various obstacles, or seeing wonders in your business One of the rules of the Illuminati is "We don't talk about the Illuminati" so I can't say too much about it here, we are here for those of you that want to join Illuminati Brotherhood in Nigeria and across Africa. Making wealth is guaranteed for the people of the world. Life is a game. Money is how we keep scores. Money speaks sense in a
language all nations understand so get rich now or die trying to join illuminati brotherhood call +2349052627490