Read how the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, got to know of his appointment
According to APC member, Segun Odunuyi, the new SGF, Boss Mustapha was far away in Lagos, today, Monday 30, October, 2017 with his erstwhile ministerial boss, Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister for Transportation
whom he had worked under as Deputy Director General, APC Presidential Campaign Organization and was later appointed the Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA.
Both men were in Lagos for a program on Maritime. It was in that program that Amaechi broke the news to Mr Boss Mustapha!

He said, "Congratulations, Boss, you are now my boss." The man replied, "Sir, I don't understand. How do you mean? And Amaechi said, " You have been appointed the Secretary to the Federal Government."

Such show of humility!

This is a lesson for us all. Promotion does not come from the East nor from the West, it comes from above.

Congratulations Boss Mustapha!

