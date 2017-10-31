Both men were in Lagos for a program on Maritime. It was in that program that Amaechi broke the news to Mr Boss Mustapha!
He said, "Congratulations, Boss, you are now my boss." The man replied, "Sir, I don't understand. How do you mean? And Amaechi said, " You have been appointed the Secretary to the Federal Government."
Such show of humility!
This is a lesson for us all. Promotion does not come from the East nor from the West, it comes from above.
Congratulations Boss Mustapha!
