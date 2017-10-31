According to APC member, Segun Odunuyi, the new SGF, Boss Mustapha was far away in Lagos, today, Monday 30, October, 2017 with his erstwhile ministerial boss, Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister for Transportation

Both men were in Lagos for a program on Maritime. It was in that program that Amaechi broke the news to Mr Boss Mustapha!



He said, "Congratulations, Boss, you are now my boss." The man replied, "Sir, I don't understand. How do you mean? And Amaechi said, " You have been appointed the Secretary to the Federal Government."



Such show of humility!





This is a lesson for us all. Promotion does not come from the East nor from the West, it comes from above.





Congratulations Boss Mustapha!