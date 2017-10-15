The Atiku Support Group has said that the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari in the handling of the affairs of Nigeria is why Atiku Abubakar will contest in the 2019 presidential election.

There has been rumour that the former vice president may contest in the next presidential election and his support group has come out to confirm this.





The Punch reports that Mark Wosi who is the director-general of the group spoke on Saturday, October 15 emphasizing that Atiku will contest in the 2019 elections because of the incompetence of President Buhari.





Although he did not say under which party he would contest, Wosi said the former vice president would.





He accused President Buhari of failing in his campaign promises and said he does not have the leadership skills to manage Nigeria.





He said: “People are suffering; people believed in you, but you disappointed them. There’s no doubt that our principal, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, is coming out to contest the Number one seat of our dear country in the 2019 presidential election.”





Wosi described Atiku as the best alternative for Nigerians saying: “He knows what the country needs every time. Buhari is only prepared to take power but lacks the know-how to govern.”





He urged Nigerias to look upon someone with the experience like Atiku to lead the country.





“That is why we are talking about capacity and capability. There’s no doubt he (Buhari) has integrity, but he lacks leadership qualities. The man is good; there’s no doubt about that. But that’s where Nigerians are missing it. Somebody that cannot manage his cow farm behind his backyard, as the size of the cattle showed no progress. How do you expect him to manage a country of close to 200 million people?”