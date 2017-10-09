An end to the lingering crisis and resumption of academic activities at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) may be close, as the two owner state governments of Osun and Oyo have begun to contribute the agreed take-off grant of N6 billion each.The governing council and management of the institution had, last Thursday, met with the Joint Action Committee (JAC) and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) where it was disclosed that the two state governments had paid a total sum of N994,908,850.The sum comprised a contribution of N937,908,850 from the Osun State government and N56,000,000 by the Oyo State government, with the two state governments promising to each complete their N1 billion in their next installment(s).After Thursday’s meeting, the Osun State government paid in just over N62 million into the luniversity account to complete its N1 billion, while the Oyo State government promised to pay its own share in two installments of N500 million each.While the Oladapo Afolabi-led governing council proposed to pay one month salary and another month after two weeks, the staff unions had insisted on an initial payment of at least three months salaries, followed by another bout of three months as funds become available.The Biodun Olaniran-led ASUU and the Aleshinloye Abimbola-led JAC had also maintained that other sundry and earned allowances be paid alongside the proposed three months salaries.Furthermore, the unions are keen on a memorandum of action on other concerns like the sustainability of funding, promotion arrears, earned arrears and health insurance.Chairmen of ASUU and JAC, in different conversations with Tribune Online, said they would call for a congress to consider resumption of activities immediately three months out of their outstanding salary arrears were paid.