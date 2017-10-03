Hilarious video of actress Toyin Abraham kissing her male fans in Ilorin 2:16 PM Motunrayo Ogundipe 0 Entertainment A+ A- Print Email Popular Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham visited some of her fans in Ilorin, Kwara state over the weekend and just shared a hilarious video of her male fans trying to kiss her lips through the glass of her car. Watch below: A post shared by TOYIN ABRAHAM🕊🕊🕊 (@toyin_abraham) on Oct 2, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT Share to:
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.