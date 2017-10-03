 Hilarious video of actress Toyin Abraham kissing her male fans in Ilorin | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Hilarious video of actress Toyin Abraham kissing her male fans in Ilorin

2:16 PM 0
A+ A-

Popular Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham visited some of her fans in Ilorin, Kwara state over the weekend and just shared a hilarious video of her male fans trying to kiss her lips through the glass of her car.

Watch below:

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top