Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF) has debunked some media reports alleging that her office approved the reinstatement of Alhaji Abdulrasheed Maina and posted him to the Ministry of Interior.Mr Mohammed Manga, Assistant Director Media Relations, OHCSF, refuted the reports in a statement he signed on Monday in Abuja.“The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation wishes to inform the public that the reinstatement and posting of Alhaji Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina never emanated from the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.“Consequently, the purported reinstatement and posting by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation is totally erroneous and misleading.”The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari had directed the immediate dismissal of Abdulrasheed Maina, a civil servant, who went missing for years after being declared, wanted for corruption.The president said the circumstances of Maina’s return to the civil service must be investigated asking Oyo-Ita to submit the report of her investigation before the close of work on Monday.The embattled Pension Reform Task Team, PRTT, Chairman, Alhaji Abdulrasheed Maina, had fled the country to escape arrest by the police and other security agents on his trail but was allegedly reinstated to a higher post.