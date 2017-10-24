Nollywood actor and model, IK Ogbonna in a recent interview shared his views on cheating in marriage. The actor who is married to Serbian beauty, Sonia Morales is of the opinion that cheating isn't all about sleeping around.





In his words, Cheating is not even having sex, cheating is when you start sharing the hundred percent of you with someone else like chatting, calling, planning trips etc.





He added that cheating is a mindset and if you hang around cheaters, you will cheat and if you hang around faithful people, you would be faithful to your wife. He said some men cheat because they want to cheat, cheating is a personal decision.





When asked if he could cheat on his wife, the Nollywood actor said he cannot cheat on his wife and that he doesn’t see any reason why he should cheat on his wife. He added that he looked for everything he wants in a woman from beauty to brains. He said he’s more about building his family.

IK Ogbonna and wife

Talking about challenges in his marriage, he said everybody faces challenges in any relationship and that the motto in their marriage is “Make me happy at all cost”.





He added that he and his wife both constantly try to make each other happy so there is no room for negativity. He also added that he loves cooking for his wife and his joy is seeing someone he loves eat and enjoy his food. He said he tries to do everything to make her happy and cooking is part of it.