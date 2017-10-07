Governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong, on Friday said his brother, Dr. Tsenba Wummen Bako, knew he would die.

Lalong spoke in his hometown, Nyak Ajikamai in Shendam Local Government Area, during a valedictory church service conducted by the Catholic ArchBishop of Jos Diocese, Most. Rev. Fr. Ignatius Kaigama and other Bishops.





The Governor described his late brother as God-fearing, adding that Bako had finished his job on earth and is now resting in the bosom of the Lord.





“It has not been easy for us since his death because of the number of people who have been coming to greet us and pay condolence visits. We were all born in this village. Our father died and left nothing to us. It has been the grace of God for the past 30 years. Our sisters were the people who took care of us.





“The grace of God has been sufficient. I wish I will die like him. My brother knew he was going to die and as we put in our efforts, he repeatedly said, ‘don’t worry, I know I am going to die’.





We are happy he died in the Lord, he had the opportunity. He has finished his job on earth and he is now resting in the bosom of the Lord,” Lalong saod.