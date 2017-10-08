Former Ekiti State Governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Chief Segun Oni, has promised to raise millionaires among the youths through economic empowerment schemes.Oni, who is also the APC Deputy National Chairman (South), faulted the “stomach infrastructure” policy of Governor Ayo Fayose which, he said.He disclosed that his campaign organisation with support from some corporate organisations will soon send some Ekiti youths to Brazil for intensive training in academics and entrepreneurship under The Youths Progressives (TYP) initiative.Oni who disclosed this at a news conference in his hometown, Ifaki-Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government Area where he unfolded a New Social and Economic Order blueprint he hopes to implement if he wins his party’s primary and the July 14, 2018 governorship election.He explained that his administration would engage between 10,000 and 20,000 youths in buying, selling and marketing of goods and services to make a minimum of N1 million profit per year.Oni said his government will empower the youths to invest in plantation agriculture, rice growing, animal rearing, fishery, poultry, information technology, hospitality and tourism, auto engineering, among others.When asked how he would break the cycle of stomach infrastructure and queuing in the sun to collect food and money from politicians, Oni said such a scenario does not dignify Ekiti people and he will end it on assumption of power.Oni said: “Who likes to beg? Nobody. If there is an alternative, nobody likes to beg. We are going to create alternatives that will be attractive to people.“If you know that within a year, you can make a million, you will prefer not to stand on the road and raising your hands to say “baba ke.” Because you know that one month, second month, you will be counting and seeing it grow”.