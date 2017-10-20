Ogun state Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, on Friday finally debunked the rumour that he impregnated a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, who reportedly had twins for him less than a year ago.

Amosun revealed that the news gained so much traction, that his mother-in-law called him to confirm.





Speaking at the June 12 Cultural Centre in Abeokuta during a Town Hall meeting of stakeholders for the 2018 Budget preparation, the Governor labelled the rumours as “concoction of idiots.”





Amosun stated that he has been married to his wife, Mrs. Olufunso Amosun, in the last 26 years and had never kept a girlfriend, let alone having one that delivered twins for him.





He also vowed to fish out those peddling rumours and falsehood against him, threatening to send them to jail.