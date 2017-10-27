An aspirant for the chairmanship position of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has advised the party members not to waste the party’s second chance at rebuilding.George, a former Military Governor of Ondo state said that God had given the party a second chance and as such the party must work to win back the support of the electorate.George, who was also a former Chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority, warned all party members to be wary lest the party gets it wrong again.“We want to appeal to all our members let us not blow it.“I want to appeal to all card-carrying members of PDP and all those who will come to our national convention let us be careful.“You don’t have a second chance to make first impression. The impression am talking about is that our convention must be a carnival.“We must ensure that we do not allow people with unseen hands to destroy our party.“The public perception about our convention will contribute to winning the hearts of larger electorate in the country,” George said.George who described PDP as the only party in the country with national outlook, said that the greater job and vision of PDP was to get back to the villa.He said that though realising this maybe heard, PDP would regain power at the federal level in the 2019 general elections.“There is a saying in my place that to crack the hard part of palm kernel is not easy.“You have to be careful of your fingers and how handle the stones but with calmness of mind, indebt analysis and tactical manoeuvre, we can get there.“I have no doubt in my mind that larger electorate who are more in numbers than card carry members of political party will make their decisions,” he added.He disclosed that a certain proposals had been agreed among elders in the party to form a pressure group or board or committee of older generation, which would weigh in into unnecessary competition going on in the party.“Let the best man win,” he said.Another chairman aspirant and founder of DAAR Communications, Cheif Raymond Dokpesi also speaking at the occasions described George as industrious leader who is eminently qualify to lead PDP.“He is very principle, calm and team player. He is very qualified.”Dokpesi who described the December convention as family contest, added that at the end of the convention, PDP must be the winner.Dokpesi said that the PDP needs the supports and contribution of George and all other aspirants to win 2019 general elections.My presence at the occasion was support to George and enjoin PDP members to keep supporting George and PDP.Asked if he was steeping down for George, Dokpesi said that he would continue to be in the race till Dec. 9, but ready to abide by the party’s decision and outcome of the convention.