At least seven people have died, with 132 reported injured after the two explosions at a petrol station in Ghana’s capital, Accra, the Presidency confirmed on Sunday.A statement signed by the Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid, added that out of those injured, 64 persons had been discharged from the hospitals with 68 others receiving treatment.Hamid said that the Vice President on Sunday morning visited the site of the explosion at Atomic Junction near Madina to get the first-hand update.The fire which was reported to have started at about 7 p.m. on Saturday night also caught an adjacent filling station and set ablaze many vehicles at a nearby taxi and commercial buses hub.“Government expressed its condolences to families of the deceased and injured in the unfortunate incident, it also commended the Fire Service, Ambulance Service and police for their quick control and rescue exercise.“Any injured persons who may have been evacuated from the scene on their own should kindly inform the Ghana Police Hospital of their location,” he said.Hamid added that the cause of the explosion had not been determined, but an investigation was underway and that those responsible would be punished to forestall future occurrence.Eyewitnesses said the explosions were caused by a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker.“I heard a loud noise and the sky lit up. It was followed by another explosion which rattled my windows. The sky turned yellow,” said John, who lives about eight kilometres away.