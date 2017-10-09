President Muhammadu Buhari has spoken to President Nana Akufo-Addo to condole the government and people of Ghana on the gas explosions in the Legon suburb of Accra on Saturday.According to a statement on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President condoled Akufo-Addo in a telephone conversation on Sunday.Buhari was said to have prayed for those who lost loved ones and friends in the tragedy and a speedy recovery for the injured.The statement read, “The Nigerian leader told his Ghanaian counterpart that his personal thoughts and prayers, as well as that of all Nigerians, are with our Ghanaian brothers and sisters as they mourn their loved ones.“President Buhari further prayed that Ghanaians, who are known for their extraordinary strength and resilience, will overcome this disaster and rise above the losses the country had suffered in recent times from gas-related explosions.“President Akufo-Addo thanked President Buhari for his comforting and kind words.”