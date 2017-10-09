Projects that proceeds of the​ N100bn ​Sukuk bond will be spent on have been revealed.

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, had said that the federal government would spend the money on reconstruction and rehabilitation of 25 arterial roads





​Below is full list of the projects in order of title, amount and estimated delivery date.

​

Construction of Oju/Loko-Oweto bridge over​ ​River Benue to link Loko (Nasarawa state) and Oweto (Benue state) along route F2384

​N​144,708,134.18

December 2017





Dualisation of Abuja-Abaji-Lokoja road section I (international airport link road junction​)​ – Sheda village

​N​3,000,000,000.00

March 2018





Dualisation of Suleja-Minna road in Niger state phase II (km 40+000-km101+000)

​N​3,521,958,532,49

April 2018





Dualisation of Abuja-Abaji-Lokoja road: Section IV Koton Karfe-Lokoja in Kogi state

​N​3,500,000,000.00

January 2018





Dualisation of Lokoja-Benin road: Obajana-Okene in Kogi state

​N​2,500,000,000

January 2018





Dualisation of Kano-Maiduguri road linking Kano-jigawa-Bauchi-Yobe

​N​4,166,666,666.67

March 2018





Dualisation of Kano-Maiduguri road linking Kano-Jigawa-Bauchi-Yobe and Borno states. Section III (Azare-Potiskum) in Bauchi

​N​3,500,000,000.00

December 2017





Dualisation of Kano-Maiduguri road linking Kano-Jigawa-Bauchi-Yobe and Borno states. Section IV (Potiskum-Damaturu road) in Yobe

​N​4,000,000,000.00

December 2017





Dualisation of Kano-Maiduguri road linking Kano-Jigawa-Bauchi-Yobe and Borno states. Section V (Damaturu-Maiduguri)

​N​5,000,000,000.00

June 2018





Dualisation of Kano-Maiduguri road linking Kano-Jigawa-Bauchi-Yobe and Borno states. Section I (Kano-Wudil-Shuari) in Kano

​N​5,000,000,000.00

June 2018





Dualisation of Kano-Katsina road phase I, Kano town at Dawanau roundabout to Katsina border in Kano

​N​3,000,000,000.00

September2018





Construction of Kano western bypass as an extension of dualisation of Kano-Maiduguri road section I

​N​4,000,000,000.00

May 2018





Construction of Kaduna eastern bypass

​N​4,666,666,666.67

January 2018





Rehabilitation of outstanding section of Onitsha-Enugu expressway: Amansea-Enugu border

​N​5,166,666,666,67

December 2017





Rehabilitation of Enugu-Port Harcourt dual carriage section I: Lokpanta-Umuahia in Abia

​N​4,000,000,000.00

March 2018





Rehabilitation of Enugu-Port Harcourt dual carriage sectionII Umuahia tower-Aba township rail

​N​3,750,000,000.00

December 2017





Rehabilitation of Enugu-Port Harcourt road section III: Enugu-Lokpanta

​N​3,750,000,000.00

December 2017





Rehabilitation of Enugu-Port Harcourt road section IV: Aba-Port Harcourt in Rivers

​N​3,500,000,000.00

July 2018





Dualisation of Yenegwe road junction-Kolo-Otuoke-Bayelsa palm in Bayelsa

​N​3,500,000,000.00

July 2018





Dualisation of Lokoja-Benin road: Obajana junction-Benin section II phase I: Okene-Auchi, Kogi/Edo states

​N​3,000,000,000.00

December 2017





Dualisation of Lokoja-Benin road: Obajana junction-Benin section III phase I: Auchi-Ehor in Edo

​N​3,166,666,666.67

June 2018





Dualisation of Lokoja-Benin road: Obajana junction-Benin section IV phase I: Ehor-Benin city, Edo state

​N​3,500,000,000.00



December 2017

Reconstruction and asphalt overlay of Benin-Ofosu-Ore-Ajebandele-Shagamu dual carriageway phase IV

​N​6,000,000,000.00



December 2017

Reconstruction of outstanding section of sections of Benin-Ofusu-Ore-Ajebandele-Shagamu dual carriageway phase III

​N​5,000,000,000.00

December 2017





Dualisation of Ibadan-Ilorin road. Section II: Oyo -Ogbomosho road in Oyo

​N​5,666,666,666.67

December 2017





TOTAL​ – ​100,000,000,000.02