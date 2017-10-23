The 2017 Best FIFA Football Awards have been unvieled on Monday in London.As widely anticipated cristiano Ronaldo won Lionel Messi and Neymar to win the Best FIFA Men Player award.A total of Nine awards were presented at the ceremony in various football categories.See below the full list of winners at the 2017 FIFA Best FIFA award.Cristiano RonaldoLieke MartensZinedine ZidaneSarina WiegmanGianluigi BuffonOlivier GiroudCelticFrancis KoneBuffon (Juventus), Dani Alves (PSG), Leonardo Bonucci (AC Milan), Sergio Ramos, Marcelo (Real Madrid),Luka Modric, Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Andreas Iniesta (Barcelona), Neymar (PSG), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid).