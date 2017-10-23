 Full List of 2017 Best FIFA Football Award Winners | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Full List of 2017 Best FIFA Football Award Winners

11:01 PM 0
A+ A-

The 2017 Best FIFA Football Awards have been unvieled on Monday in London.

As widely anticipated cristiano Ronaldo won Lionel Messi and Neymar to win the Best FIFA Men Player award.



A total of Nine awards were presented at the ceremony in various football categories.

See below the full list of winners at the 2017 FIFA Best FIFA award.

 The Best FIFA Men’s Player
Cristiano Ronaldo

The Best FIFA Women’s Player
Lieke Martens

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach
Zinedine Zidane

 The Best FIFA Women’s Coach
Sarina Wiegman

 The Best FIFA Goalkeeper
Gianluigi Buffon

The FIFA Puskás Award
Olivier Giroud

 The FIFA Fan Award
Celtic

 The FIFA Fair Play Award
Francis Kone

 The Best FIFPro XI:
Buffon (Juventus), Dani Alves (PSG), Leonardo Bonucci (AC Milan), Sergio Ramos, Marcelo (Real Madrid),
Luka Modric, Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Andreas Iniesta (Barcelona), Neymar (PSG), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid).

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top