The 2017 Best FIFA Football Awards have been unvieled on Monday in London.
As widely anticipated cristiano Ronaldo won Lionel Messi and Neymar to win the Best FIFA Men Player award.
A total of Nine awards were presented at the ceremony in various football categories.
See below the full list of winners at the 2017 FIFA Best FIFA award.
The Best FIFA Men’s Player
Cristiano Ronaldo
The Best FIFA Women’s Player
Lieke Martens
The Best FIFA Men’s Coach
Zinedine Zidane
The Best FIFA Women’s Coach
Sarina Wiegman
The Best FIFA Goalkeeper
Gianluigi Buffon
The FIFA Puskás Award
Olivier Giroud
The FIFA Fan Award
Celtic
The FIFA Fair Play Award
Francis Kone
The Best FIFPro XI:
Buffon (Juventus), Dani Alves (PSG), Leonardo Bonucci (AC Milan), Sergio Ramos, Marcelo (Real Madrid),
Luka Modric, Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Andreas Iniesta (Barcelona), Neymar (PSG), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid).
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.