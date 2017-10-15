According to a member of the House of Representatives, Hon Muhammad Kazaure, forcing a Muslim man to engage in family planning is likened to forcing him to violate the rules of his religion.





The honourable member of the House says there’s no planning in Islam. "I pray to God to give me fifty children. I don't care about population because I know God will feed them. I will just pray for God to provide what I will feed them and educate them. It is left for anybody to decide if he needs to do planning. Some people may like planning but some others like children. If you look at this seriously, Prophet Mohammed says marry and have children so that I can be proud of you in the day of judgement. Islamic wise, there is no any planning so when you force a Muslim to say, he must to plan for his children, it means you force him to violate the rules of his religion. So Mr Speaker, that is my observation," he said.





He said this on the floor of the house recently.







