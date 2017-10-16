Fire guts Ibe Kachikwu’s house 12:49 PM kalejaye abayomi 2 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email The residence of the Minister of state for petroleum resources, Ibe Kachikwu in Abuja on Sunday evening caught fire. According to reports, Kachikwu was not at home when the incidence happened. It was reported that the fire started in his bedroom as a result of a suspected electrical fault to the air conditioners. Details later... Share to:
They have started attcking him, the next will be if not kill or kidnappe him,ReplyDelete
You have to specify the those people that you claimed were behind the act and may kidnap him, if not allow the investigation to reveal them and stop speculating falseReplyDelete