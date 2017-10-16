 Fire guts Ibe Kachikwu’s house | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Fire guts Ibe Kachikwu’s house

12:49 PM 2
A+ A-
The residence of the Minister of state for petroleum resources, Ibe Kachikwu in Abuja on Sunday evening caught fire.


According to reports, Kachikwu was not at home when the incidence happened.

It was reported that the fire started in his bedroom as a result of a suspected electrical fault to the air conditioners.

Details later...

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

  1. They have started attcking him, the next will be if not kill or kidnappe him,

    ReplyDelete

  2. You have to specify the those people that you claimed were behind the act and may kidnap him, if not allow the investigation to reveal them and stop speculating false

    ReplyDelete

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top