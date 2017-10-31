A commercial bank, Access Bank, Ikotun branch in Lagos state, was gutted by fire today, Tuesday 31st October, 2017.
NE gathered that the thick smoke oozing out of the building further attracted residents of the community who also assisted the bank officials in contacting the Lagos state emergency rescue team.
The fire has been put off, but causalities and cause of the fire remain unknown as at press time.
