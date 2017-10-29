Super Eagles will resume camp November 5 in Morocco ahead of their last game of the FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Fennec Foxes of Algeria on November 10.The Super Eagles who sealed up their qualification with 1-0 win over Zambia in Uyo are expected to train and acclimatise to the weather conditions in Algeria before the formality match. Coach Gernot Rohr will meet up with the team in Morocco from his vacation venue in France.They will leave for Algeria on November 8. After the game the Super Eagles will move to Russia where they take on Argentina in a friendly on November 14. The team list will be released on Monday. Coach Rohr is being expected to name the same squad that faced Zambia with exception of Victor Moses who is nursing an injury. Meanwhile Serbia are reportedly interested in playing a friendly with Nigeria ahead of the World Cup.Both nations secured qualification for the tournament earlier this month, and Score Nigeria reports that officials are working behind the scenes to button down the details. Temi Gold, the president of the Serbia-Nigeria Chamber of Commerce, has revealed that Serbian representatives have reached out to the Nigerian Football Federation. The teams have met in just one prior match, a pre-World Cup friendly in 1998 in Belgrade which was won 3-0 by the hosts (who were then known as Yugoslavia).