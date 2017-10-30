The federal government says it is irrevocably committed to growing the creative industry in view of its importance to the economy.Lai Mohammed, minister of information, culture and tourism, made the statement while declaring open the African International Film Festival in Lagos on Sunday night.He said the government recognised the great potential of the industry to grow the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and had been supporting the sector to realise its potential.Mohammed, who described the creative industry as the next oil, expressed delight that players in the industry had already placed the country on the global map with their great talents.He said the government was proud of Nollywood and its achievements and was taking steps to propel the industry to greater heights.“The Nigerian government is proud of Nollywood and we are engaging stakeholders constantly to grow the sector. I will reiterate a few of the initiatives we have pursued to grow the sector.“We are pursuing single digit interest loans towards infrastructural development in the sector. We are supporting about 100 community cinemas evenly spread across the country.“We are almost closing on a world-class pre and post-production facility using existing infrastructure. We want to ensure that such world-class facility is located in each geo-political zone to boost movie productions and other contents.“Finally, in the area of digital television, we are ensuring that set-up boxes are enabled to allow customers in about 30 million homes to access and buy our movies for the development of the sector.”Mohammed said the African International Film Festival had contributed to the growth of the sector on the continent by allowing Africans to tell their own stories.He said the festival had helped practitioners to showcase their talents and also helped in the area of capacity in the sector.The minister said he and the government identified with the festival in view of its potential to take the movie industry to greater heights.NAN reports that Godswill Akpabio, former Akwa Ibom governor, was among the prominent personalities present at the opening ceremony.