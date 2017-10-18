The federal government is set to establish the University of Petroleum Resources in Effurun, Delta State.

This followed President Muhammadu Buhari’s signing into law of the bill creating the specialized institution charged with training and research in petroleum technologies.





At a brief ceremony held in Abuja on Tuesday, President Buhari pledged continued support for the socio-economic development of the Niger Delta region.





He said “this administration is fully committed to supporting the Niger Delta in its endeavours to achieve socio-economic development.”





He appealed to all communities in the region to strive for peace through dialogue in resolving all conflicts not only among them, but also with business entities and the authorities.





With the signing of the bill into law, the path has been cleared for the establishment of the specialised university in the Niger Delta, charged.