The Labour Party LP on Friday took a swipe at the federal government for the circumstances surrounding the return, reinstatement and consequent disappearance of a fugitive Assistant Director in the Ministry of Interior, Abdulrasheed Maina.LP said since the President Muhammadu Buhari administration brought him back, they must definitely know where he has disappeared to, and therefore called for his immediate arrest and prosecution.“You will recall that Maina was sacked by the last administration and placed on Wanted List. We are calling on the federal government to arrest and prosecute Maina if they know where he is. Since they were the ones that brought him back and reinstated him, they should also bring him out now, arrest and prosecute him”, the party demanded.At a news conference in Abuja, National Chairman of the Party, Dr Mike Omotoso assisted by the party spokeswoman, Barr. Ebere Ifendu and other officials, also declared that there was no crisis of leadership in the party.They accused the former national chairman, Abdulkadir Abdulsalam of continued impersonation, saying he had since been suspended following serious allegations levelled against him by the party’s governorship candidate in Anambra.“We want to correct some misconceptions about our party. There is no leadership tussle in our party. Our National Chairman is Dr Mike Omotoso”, said Ifendu.She said the party had filed a formal complaint with the police who are currently investigating the disappearance of party property including a vehicle.The party also berated some state governments for their inability or refusal to pay workers’ salary, describing the trend as anti-people and a modern form of slavery.It, however, urged the federal government to launch an investigation into how the states governments utilized the budget support fund as well as the Paris Club Refund given them by the federal government, aside their federal allocation and internally generated revenue.