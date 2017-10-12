The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has disclosed that the Federal Government has approved the sale of three power plants in line with plan to sell part of the National Integrated Power Projects (NIPPs).The plants are the 634 megawatts (MW) Calabar, 1,076MW combined cycle Alaoji, and 506MW Geregu.Managing Director of NDPHC, Chiedu Ugbo, made the disclosure at the 20th monthly power sector meeting hosted by the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC).Ugbo explained that the challenges that stalled the sales had largely been cleared and were now ready to be privatised.He noted that preferred bidders for the plants were still very interested in them as against thought that they might have lost interest.Ugbo noted that the company on its part was trying to resolve all issues impeding on privatisation, adding that “Once we get the necessary approvals we close the sale.”NDPHC boss further noted that most of the company’s community-related projects were at various stages of completion with focus on key priority projects.