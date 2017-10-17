The Federal Ministry of Health has released a memo to the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, to alert Nigerians on the high rate of kidney trafficking in Egypt.

The memo is to create awareness to Nigerians intending to travel to Egypt for medical attention.





The statement by the Director for Hospital services, Dr Wapada I. Balami for the Minister of Health entitled, ”41 Suspected illegal human kidney traffickers on the trail in Egypt” revealed that there is an increase in illegal harvesting and transplanting of human organs in that country.





It was also gathered that 41 human kidney traffickers have been arraigned by Egypt’s prosecutor Generals and the hospital in which this atrocities were committed were listed.





Nigerians are, however, advised to be aware of the said issue while embarking on medical tourism in Egypt.





