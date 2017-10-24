A female Corps member serving in Oyo state mamed snowwhite2911 on IG, today narrated how she narrowly escaped a rape attempt by an Okada rider - who beat her up as she put up a fight in resisting him. She wrote;
'I got the greatest shock of my life today when I was almost raped by an okada man. I got dressed up left my house heading to the Secretariat in another community nt up to 30kms away frm my PPA, b4 I enter d bike d man said he wants to use the bush that he is having running stomach then I agreed and waited when he was done we left getting to some point around 4kms he stopped and said he wants to use d bush again.
'Not wasting much time he came back start asking me, how much am I paying ? I told him it's a fixed price na that's nt wat we should argue abt when he insist I said it's #300 which is d normal price we pay he said no dat I will pay him #1500 stopping at d junction for 8km and to my destination #2000 so felt uncomfortable wit d way he was acting that was wen I told him ok he should tak me back to where he picked me he said wat abt d fair I said I will pay him I want to collect money frm my friend to pay him d #2000 then he refused and said if I don't av money he has to take advantage of me using the "f" word then I got scared, tried running away.
'Everywhere is full of bush where will I run to self no houses, no cars and was already frightened which even made me got weak. He ran after me got me and I engaged in a fight with him bcos I had no choice, then he dragged me and pushed me down to d bush corner started rough handling me, hit me lips wit a blow I started bleeding frm d mouth, he tore my uniform. I was only shouting Jesus Jesus save me save me then at a point he left me and drove off with his bike. I jst believe that God intervene in my battle bcos I see no other reason why he would av left me nt accomplishing his aim to rape me and didn't collect my fone or any belongings. On the other hand govt should scrap this nysc or stop posting corpers to remote areas.'
I have discovered that some ladies are stupid. You are one of them. Ladies should not be taught to be extra careful before they do that. Most of them are not security conscious. Sometimes I see girls in deserted areas of high ways in Lagos at night waiting for strange men with cars to pick them. They are just stupid. What if those guys are ritualist? I remember trying hard to convince a lady not to take a foot path that is usually deserted at night, and people usually get robbed there. Her senses didn't even tell her that nobody else was walking that path but only her. I had to start screaming at her before a few people joined me to convince her not to proceed before she turned back. I felt like beaten her up because of her foolishness. This corper is like that lady. Riding on Okada for a journey of 300 KM Or 30 Km along a road where you scarcely see other road users, cars,etc? And your sense did not tell you not to do that again after a successful first trip? I think seriously, you deserved to be raped by the Okada man. I expect an intelligent lady who didn't know initially and after coming out unhurt for the first time to look for alternative. Foolish girl. Non sense. I'm very angry that I feel like I should whip some senses into your empty head. DavidReplyDelete